Many in North Texas Await Pfizer Approval for Ages 12-15

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to sign off on the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12-15. This comes after the FDA gave its backing Monday.

“The FDA will not issue an emergency use for children unless there is data to show that it works and it is safe and that’s exactly what they did with adult vaccines for COVID in December,” Suzanne Whitworth, the Medical Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases for Cook Children’s Health Care Systems said.

While Cook Children’s will not administer the Pfizer vaccine due to ultracold storage limitations, they are helping patients find Pfizer vaccines at other locations. When Moderna is approved for this adolescent age group, the Fort Worth hospital will start giving the vaccine to pediatric patients as well.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, children have had less disease than adults have, but they haven’t had no disease. They’ve certainly been ill,” Whitworth said. “We’ve had them in the hospital with acute COVID pneumonia. Some have required life support. We’ve had them in the hospital with the inflammatory syndrome. Some have required life support.”

Whitworth agrees with the push to get the adolescents vaccinated before the start of school and before summer sports practices.

“Getting vaccinated is the way to make this end for sure,” she said. “The vaccines that we have are good.”

