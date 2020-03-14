Many Events Have Been Canceled Due to COVID-19. What’s Left to Do in North Texas?

A lot of stories have been done regarding what’s been closed or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Here's a list of what’s open… for now.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden announced it would be open to the public with limited access to each area. Events will be postponed, buildings closed and only limited food service will be available, but their website states the grounds can provide a “welcome respite from the world around us.”

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden said it would temporarily closed the “Butterflies in the Garden” exhibit, but would keep the garden open and would offer free admission March 14 through 21 to allow visitors the “access to healthy, outdoor experiences when many other options are limited.”

Dallas Farmers Market

The Dallas Farmers Market said it would remain open for business, but would add additional hand washing and sanitizing stations and eliminate all samples.

“As a community market, we feel it’s important to continue to serve our community by providing fresh and health food who have come to rely on us.”

Texas Parks & Wildlife

State parks are open for business. Texas Parks and Wildlife said its outdoor spaces were “well suited for social distancing” but encouraged visitors to pack extra soap or hand sanitizer, stay home if they're unwell and if people decide to cancel a planned visit they will waive cancellation fees for the month of March.

Dallas Parks and Recreation Centers

Rec centers, facilities, and athletic fields will be closed for reservations and organized play, but parks, golf courses and tennis centers will remain open.

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

The wildlife sanctuary in McKinney said for now it would remain open for regular business hours and maintain special programs, but encouraged visitors to check its website often for any updates.

Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park in Dallas temporarily suspended all scheduled programs and game cart operations, but the park itself will remain open.

Drive-In Movie Theaters

How about seeing a movie without ever leaving the car? Both Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth and Galaxy Drive-In Theater in Ennis advertised they are open. Check their website for showtimes.

Know something else to do in North Texas that's still open? Reach out to NBC DFW on Facebook or Twitter!