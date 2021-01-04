DallasNews.com

Many Black Americans are Skeptical of COVID Vaccine, Polls Show

The Dallas Democrat, a practicing nurse before entering politics, predicted that when people “get information from people they trust, they will feel confident about it”

By Tom Benning - The Dallas Morning News

Dallas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson is a history-making Black woman, the first to lead the House science committee. The 15-term lawmaker is a trailblazer in another way, too, having been the first registered nurse ever elected to Congress.

She has an unequivocal message to anyone who might be skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine now being distributed in the U.S.

“Consult with people who have the credentials to answer the questions — not emotional questions, not political questions, but medical questions,” the Democrat told The Dallas Morning News. “When they get information from people they trust, they will feel confident about it.”

