Mansfield Student Donates His FFA Pig to Domestic Violence Shelter

In a normal year, 15-year-old Jackson Gonzales would have sold his 2nd place show pig "Chris P. Bacon" that he raised through the Future Farmers of America program to a private buyer, but this isn't a normal year.

"So we donated it," Gonzales said. "Nobody should have to go without a meal."

Gonzales donated his pig, which was 220 pounds of pork products, to Brighter Tomorrows, a domestic violence shelter.

"He's feeding a lot of people," Brighter Tomorrows Interim CEO Colleen Jamieson said. "To be able to open the freezer and see it packed full from this one young man is amazing!"

Jamieson said the shelter houses between 25 and 50 women and children on any given day. Brighter Tomorrows was unable to hold its fundraiser due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to close its thrift stores for a while, putting a strain on the budget.

"We started putting it in and the freezer was empty," Gonzales said about his meat donation. "It made me realize how fortunate I am to be able to do this...I was really glad that I could help out."

"If everybody could be like this little boy, the world would be a better place," Jamieson said.

Gonzales said he plans to raise pigs for FFA next year and plans to donate again. "Just as long as they're eating, I'm happy," Gonzales said.

If you or anyone who know is in a domestic violence situation and in need of help, Brighter Tomorrows has a 24-hour hotline. Call 972-262-8383.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.