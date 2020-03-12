Major League Soccer Suspends Games for 30 Days

Major League Soccer officials have suspended all games, effective immediately, for 30 days, the league announced Thursday as it continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 (the coronavirus).

The league released the following statement Thursday morning:

"Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials.

At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events.

Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

FC Dallas President Dan Hunt released the following statement about the league's announcement:

"The health and safety of our fans, staff, players and partners is our top priority. We completely support MLS’ decision to postpone match play for 30 days. We will maintain ongoing contact with medical experts, local, state and federal health authorities as well as the league, as we monitor this rapidly-changing public health situation.

We will continue to provide up-to-date information, including details about future matches, as it becomes available."

This announcement comes a day after the NBA suspended its season after two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, eMLS Cup, which was scheduled for March 21 in Austin, was postponed following the cancellation of South by Southwest.