coronavirus

Lone Star Park Reopens After Coronavirus Concerns

Lone Star Park 050114
NBC 5 News

Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie is open again after it shut down due to coronavirus concerns.

Races resumed Sunday for the first time since July 5.

Lone Star Park says it is following CDC guidelines for its fans.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL 1 hour ago

AP Source: NFL Offers to Scrap All Preseason Games

call for change 3 hours ago

Community Conversations: Texas High School Football Coaches Gather for Change

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Those entering the facility will be temperature checked at the gates and asked to answer a questionnaire concerning their health.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusLone Star Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us