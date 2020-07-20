Lone Star Park Reopens After Coronavirus Concerns

Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie is open again after it shut down due to coronavirus concerns.
Races resumed Sunday for the first time since July 5.
Lone Star Park says it is following CDC guidelines for its fans.
Those entering the facility will be temperature checked at the gates and asked to answer a questionnaire concerning their health.