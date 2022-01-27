Local Nonprofit Hosts COVID-19 Town Hall Discussion

Thursday in Arlington, people were invited to hear from a panel of experts about COVID-19 and vaccines. The Chris Howell Foundation partnered with the Tarrant County Public Health Department to put on the event.

A local infectious disease specialist and pharmacist were on hand to answer questions about the virus and dispel myths about vaccination side effects. Lab technicians were on-site to administer tests. And the foundation partnered with the Arlington Fire Department to provide vaccines and booster shots.

Recent nursing school graduate, Jazmine Hunter, told us she appreciates events like this.

“The hospital has a shortage of nurses, so they’re working long hours and they’re tired and people still don’t want to get the vaccine,” she said. “So, this event is cool to help people go ahead and get the vaccine and educate them, as well and get them tested.”

The foundation's CEO, Chris Howell tells us he plans to continue hosting similar informative events.

“I think when we get vaccinated and do our part to really take care of ourselves it prevents us from being hospitalized. And it’s our part to help try to bring some normalcy back into the healthcare workers' lives,” he said.

As of January 27, Tarrant County’s adult ICU occupancy rate is at 98%.

For more information on the Chris Howell Foundation visit https://chrishowellfoundation.org/.