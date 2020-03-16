coronavirus

Local Meal Prep Company Giving Free Meals to Kids During Extended Break

By Laura Harris

School districts across North Texas have shut down school in hopes of stopping the spread of the coronavirus, especially in young people.

While the closures are meant to help, for the countless children who depend on free and reduced lunches at school, their families may be wondering where their next meal will come from. Dallas Prep Kitchen, a meal preparation company in Dallas, is trying to help.

“There is a very large number of young students that really only get a chance to eat when they are at school. So this extended school closure has really put a lot of children at the terrible situation of not receiving the right amount or type of nourishment that they need,” Kyle Clark, owner and CEO of Dallas Prep Kitchen said. “We know that being malnourished will cause children’s immune systems to weaken and resulting in higher possibilities of catching the virus and even worse not being able to fight the virus off.”

A portion of the proceeds from their daily sales will pay for the donated meals. There is also a link for people to donate on their website.

Dallas Prep Kitchen sells chef-inspired, healthy meals that can be delivered or picked up by customers.

DISTRIBUTION SCHEDULE FOR KIDS TO PICK UP THIS WEEK:

Wednesday
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Edward H. Cary Middle School (northwest)
3978 Killion Dr, Dallas, TX 75229

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
James Madison High School  (southeast)
3000 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215

Thursday
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Thomas A Edison Middle Learning Center  (west)
2940 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX 75212     

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Billy Earl Dade Middle School  (southeast)
2727 Al Lipscomb Way, Dallas, TX 75215  

Friday
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
W W Bushman Elementary School
4200 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75216

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
John Peeler Elementary School
810 S Llewellyn Ave, Dallas, TX 75208

