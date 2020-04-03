coronavirus

Local HS Students Thank Teachers on Social Media for Continued Support

By Laura Harris

We have seen a continued show of support from North Texas teachers to their students during this time of social distancing. It's hard on everyone.

It's hard on the students who had their school year upended as the coronavirus grips the country, but it's been hard on the teachers as well. Teachers who have grown to love their students and truly want what's best for them. Unfortunately, they have to show that support from a distance until at least May 4, as Texas Governor Greg Abbott has closed schools at least until then.

Students at Poteet High School in Mesquite ISD wanted to show their teachers how much they miss them and how much they appreciate their support through an online video. One of the students at Poteet, Anthony Olveda, posted it with several of his classmates.

It shows many of the students with their own five to seven-second message to the teachers they say are always there for them, no matter what.

