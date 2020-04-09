Local Girl Inspires on Social Media After COVID-19 Cuts Broadway Run Short

At just 11-years-old, Skye Dakota Turner is a Broadway performer.

The Oak Cliff native has been playing the part of young Anna Mae in the Broadway production of "TINA: The Tina Turner Musical." Anna Mae is Tina Turner’s birth name.

Turner was living her dream, performing in 143 shows since Nov. 7, 2019. That is, until the coronavirus pandemic cut her run in New York City short.

The 11-year-old is back home in North Texas and said she is trying to make the best out of a heartbreaking situation.

“I’ve been away from my family for seven months, so this break has given me the much needed time to spend with them,” Turner said. “But I really do wish I was playing young Anna Maw on the stage with my castmates.”

Turner was also scheduled to be on the big screen this year, portraying young Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic “Respect.” That too has been delayed. The movie’s release has been pushed back to December and it will be limited.

“I was very excited for my first movie role to portray the young Queen of Soul. The late Aretha Franklin’s style has been mimicked by many other great artists that I admire. Playing Young Aretha was really a dream come true,” Turner said.

She is now spending her time hoping to warm the hearts of others through her social media. Hoping her positivity will uplift those who see it.

“I think the thing that motivates me the most is the fact that I enjoy singing so much. Even if I’m just singing by myself. I don’t think I will ever stop because I enjoy it so much. It makes me so happy,” Turner said.