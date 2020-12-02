Local Airlines Prepare, Test Flights, Approve Cooling Techniques to Transport COVID-19 Vaccines

The two North Texas-based airlines are preparing to play a role in shipping vaccines across the globe as federal approval appears to be near.
“Southwest Airlines Cargo is working with a number of our freight forwarding and courier customers that specialize in vaccine distribution to ensure we understand their needs and how we can play a role in moving the vaccine to locations throughout the United States,” Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
Southwest’s Managing Director of Cargo and Charters, Wally Deveraux, said the airline may be suited to step in to aid with vaccine transport to certain areas of the country.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
“We have a lot of unique destinations and we fly a little bit differently with more of a point-to-point type schedule. That allows us to serve markets with a little bit larger aircraft than a regional jet,” Deveraux said. “So, with a 737, you’re serving markets that aren’t necessarily served well by other carriers or easily served for that matter. That where Southwest can really come in and assist.”
Fort Worth-based American Airlines could play a more international role and has already had test flights from Miami to South America testing the conditions to ship COVID-19 vaccines.
“American is actively collaborating with government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, freight forwarders and others to ensure thoughtful preparation and alignment to support a global solution for vaccine distribution,” American Airlines said in a statement. “We also developed a cross-departmental task force this summer that is dedicated to readying our network for this. Should multiple vaccines be in the market at once on a short timeline for distribution, it would require all players in the industry to come together to support it.”
United Airlines was responsible for flying COVID-19 vaccines from Brussels, Belgium to Chicago.
Delta Airlines also recently approved use of a new cooler specifically for effective vaccine transport.
“This high-end, state-of-the-art climate-control solution offers pharmaceutical and life science companies a controlled and reliable 2-8°C and 15-25°C options, enabling it to be used for Pharma 1 transportation including vaccines, without the need for dry ice,” Delta said in a statement.