Local 11-Year-Old Gets Creative, Takes Trip of A Lifetime (Sort Of)

Madison Canady, like many students across North Texas, has been bored the last couple of weeks.

The 11-year-old from Mansfield has been completing her school work remotely, but when that’s all over with, there’s not much to do.

Canady took matters into her own hands and decided to jazz up her unexpected, extended break from school.

“Basically, I was on the phone with a friend and we were both bored. So I said, ‘Oh my gosh! I should turn my house into Disney World,” Canady said. “I just kind of took what we were talking about and ran with it. I printed out flags and hung them up. That became Epcot. I turned the stairs into one of the rides and I turned my room into a hotel room.

It’s important to note, there was no actual trip to Disney World planned. Canady was just tired of being bored and said it was time to do something different. That included making her mother one of the employees of her makeshift Disney World.

The Canady's made a weekend of it.

“She took Mickey and Minnie outside, her stuffed animals, and we had a parade just like at the park. We sang songs and played music,” her dad, Antonio Canady, said.

Ironically, he calls his daughter Princess. For that particular weekend, she was definitely that. A way to forget everything that’s going on in the world, even if it’s just for a short while. A break her dad said was much needed, for the entire family.

“The smile I see on her. It reinforces joy. It gives me hope,” he said.

Canady’s imagination doesn’t end there. She said she and her friend are planning a trip to Hawaii this weekend. In their respective backyards on Facetime.