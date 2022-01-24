Lewisville ISD Cancels Classes Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

Another North Texas school district is canceling classes due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Lewisville ISD will be closed beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26. Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 31.

"We do not have enough staff members to cover the expected staff absences, despite our best efforts to find substitutes and coverage for classes. The numbers simply are not in our favor," Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson said in a letter to parents.

"The positive cases reported by middle school and high school students over the last 10 days have increased by almost 500%. Absences for on-campus staff are running between 7-800 daily, while district-wide staff absences have been over 900 and peaked at 1,048 last Friday. That is more than double the number we would expect during non-COVID years," Patterson continued.

Student activities such as fine arts and athletics will continue at the high school level. Middle school athletics for this week will be canceled and rescheduled for a future date, while some optional fine arts practice sessions may be held virtually.