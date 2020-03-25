‘Let Me Just Not Sugarcoat Things’: Jenkins Frustrated by Lack of COVID-19 Testing Resources

Dallas County announced 78 news cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 247. It was the most instances added in a single day since testing began.

At a press conference Wednesday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins expressed frustration with resources as the county tries to tackle the disease.

“Let me just not sugarcoat things and jump right in,” Jenkins said. “We saw a big rise in the number of positive tests today. Since that time, we’ve had quite a few other people test positive.”

The total number of positive cases doesn’t yet account for the two drive-thru sites in Dallas County. Dr. Philip Huang with Dallas County Health and Human Services said it’s a reminder of how important it is to follow the rules, as there’s no indication that North Texas has reached its peak.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins provided an update on the coronavirus response on Wednesday evening.

“Our number today was the largest we’ve had. So definitely no indication of a peak yet. But again, it’s really important for everyone to implement the stay home, stay safe practices,” Huang said.

Jenkins remained frustrated by the lack of resources. He said labs are overrun and tests are scarce, and the county isn’t covering the ground it needs to, even with commercial labs. The two county labs in Dallas and Oak Cliff cap testing at 250 each per day.

“We probably need 10 of these things now at 4,000 and we’re stuck with two at whatever that number comes to, about 2,000 or less,” Jenkins said.

With that reality, the Judge is urging everyone to do their part to make a difference.