Leon Bridges Hosting Online Concert to Raise Money for Southside C.A.R.E.S. in Fort Worth

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Leon Bridges wants to help his hometown of Fort Worth. So he’s doing what he does best, putting on a concert, virtually.

There is a portion of Fort Worth that has been hit especially hard economically by the coronavirus pandemic. Fort Worth’s Near Southside has been touted as an area undergoing redevelopment that includes a vibrant and mixed-used neighborhood.

The areas retailers, restaurants, entertainment venues and more have suffered great losses in the last few months, slowing the economic steam they were continuing to gain.

Near Southside, Inc, a coalition of businesses and community leaders, is now offering relief grants for people in the area who have been hardest hit.

According to the City of Fort Worth’s website, the Southside CARES Fund was created by Marilyn and Marty Englander, owners of Kent & Co. on Magnolia Avenue. The Englanders say they will match every donation made to the fund up to $10,000.

Bridges’ concert will be Thursday evening at 8 p.m. to help raise money for the cause.