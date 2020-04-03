coronavirus

Leaders Hope Rainy Forecast Helps ‘Flatten the Curve’ in North Texas

By Larry Collins

NBC 5 News

Rain is in the forecast for the weekend and into next week and it could be good news for the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 in North Texas.

State and local leaders see it weather as a possible opportunity to help “flatten the curve” because it would mean days of people likely staying inside.

Last weekend North Texas saw beautiful spring weather and in Dallas it meant residents packed parks and trails causing concern about the lack of social distancing.

As Dallas Parks and Recreation officials consider regulations for parks, rain should help stop the problem temporarily.

“Anything that keeps people home and distanced from other people in their community can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the overall curve,” Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson Chris Van Deusen said.

