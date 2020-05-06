Dallas

Lawsuit Claims Dallas Meat Plant to Blame for Worker Who Died of Coronavirus

Quality Sausage Company says it continuously updated safety procedures

By Scott Gordon

The family of a Dallas man who died of coronavirus filed a lawsuit against the meat packing plant where he worked claiming the company stayed open after knowing of an outbreak and allowed the spread of the disease.

The family of a Dallas man who died of coronavirus filed a lawsuit against the meatpacking plant where he worked claiming the company stayed open after knowing of an outbreak and allowed the spread of the disease.

The man, Hugo Dominguez, drove a forklift for Quality Sausage Company, which operates a plant near Interstate 30 and Hampton Road.

According to the lawsuit, it had become “very clear” by April 8 that workers were getting sick but owners and managers “played the fiddle” and took no precautions.

As his symptoms became evident, Dominguez was “told to report to work and to keep at it – otherwise he would have been laid off,” the lawsuit said.

Dominguez died April 25.

In a statement, Quality Sausage said it cannot comment on lawsuits but did say it “continually updated our procedures” to reflect guidance by government experts.

“The health and well-being of our employees is extremely important to us,” the company said.

The plant later did close. It’s not clear when it might reopen.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Dallas County District Court.

A protest by workers was planned Wednesday afternoon outside the plant.

Carlos Quintanilla, an organizer of the protest, said a second worker also died after getting the virus.

