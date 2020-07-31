Mesquite

Large Irving COVID-19 Testing Location to Close, Relocate to Mesquite

Friday, July 31, will be the last day of testing at the University of Dallas location in Irving. It’s a location that was only open for a month.

By Larry Collins

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Dallas County is preparing to shift its COVID-19 testing locations.

Friday will be the last day of testing at the University of Dallas location in Irving. It’s a location that was only open for a month.

“We began to see a drop off in the number of people that were testing at the Irving location, if we had enough test to be everywhere we would be,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “We’re moving these to the places we need them most based on the numbers that are coming in our medical modeling and our tracing.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 28

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

athens independent school district 11 mins ago

Ransomeware Attack Forces Delay in East Texas School District

The site will move to a new location at Eastfield College, 3737 Motely Drive in Mesquite starting Aug. 3.

“It’s a combination of who is uninsured, where cases are spreading where other testing is unavailable,” Jenkins said.

The new Mesquite testing location is in Parking Lot 8 on La Prada Drive from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. up to 500 tests each day. 

List of Dallas County testing locations HERE.

This article tagged under:

MesquitecoronavirusDallas Countycoronavirus testing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us