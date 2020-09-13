Krum Middle and High Schools to Move Online Monday After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Krum Middle School and Krum High School will switch to remote learning Monday after two more positive coronavirus tests, the district says.

According to Krum ISD's COVID-19 dashboard, there are four active COVID-19 cases among staff members at its middle school and three cases at its high school -- one student and two staff members.

One student at Hattie Dyer Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the dashboard.

In a letter to parents Sunday, the district said the move to remote learning would allow it to complete contact tracing as well as clean each campus. The schools will not offer extracurricular activities Monday, the letter said.

The letter included instructions for students and parents about how to access their Google Classrooms.

The district did not say when in-person instruction would resume.

The Denton Record-Chronicle reported Friday that one district employee and one cheerleader tested positive for COVID-19.

Krum ISD interim Superintendent Mike Davis told the Denton Record-Chronicle the district was made aware of the first two confirmed cases on Thursday and that the entire cheerleading team was self-isolating.

Community ISD in Collin County closed its middle school last week after eight students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.