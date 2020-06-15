Kroger Opens Third Testing Site in Fort Worth, Extends Testing

Kroger Health is opening a third drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Fort Worth on Monday.

The new site is located at 4833 Village Creek Road and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kroger Health has also extended testing at the two other sites in the Dallas-Fort Worth area: Dallas CitySquare and J.P. Elder Middle School in Fort Worth.

The CitySquare site is also testing walk-up appointments to better serve those without transportation.

Kroger has retrofitted a separate, mobile testing building which includes positive air pressure ventilation, social distancing signage, licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in full PPE, and polycarbonate barriers to protect both patients and providers and serve individuals who walk to the site.

Pre-registration is not required at the walk-up testing location.

"We've enjoyed a great partnership with Kroger Health, and this is yet another shining example of their willingness to step up and to assist the community with testing in an area that has been traditionally underserved," Director Brandon Bennett, City of Fort Worth Health Officer, said.

People in need of a test should use the virtual screening tool made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if they are eligible.

Those who are eligible for testing will choose a testing location and appointment time, and they should have their photo ID ready and leave their window rolled up for check-in at the testing site.

The testing locations feature a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider.

According to Kroger, this testing methodology increases the number of tests that can be provided while conserving the amount of personal protective equipment that is utilized.

Test results are expected within approximately 72 hours.

Each of the Fort Worth and Dallas testing sites can handle an estimated 200 tests per day, Kroger said.

Residents can register at https://www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.