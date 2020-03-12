Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney Postpones Concert in Arlington

Kenny Chesney postpones 'Chillaxification' tour through May 28

Kenny Chesney Performing on The Tonight Show with a guitar in his hand. A guitarist and drummer are behind him.
Getty Images

Kenny Chesney performs on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to representatives for Kenny Chesney, the country singer has decided to postpone initial 'Chillaxification' tour dates.

Chesney was scheduled to perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on April 18.

Houston and San Antonio shows are included in the postponed dates.

“So, while we wait to see how this terrible virus is going to impact our country, I think it’s only fair to move these first several dates now," said Chesney.

Chesney said, “In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing."

Representatives for Messina Touring are working to finding alternate dates later in the touring season.

This article tagged under:

Kenny ChesneyArlingtonAT&T Stadiummusicconcert
