Kendra Scott Focusing on Mental Health Philanthropy in 2021

A popular Texas-based jewelry brand is making mental health awareness a strong philanthropy pillar for the company this year and will be bringing that focus to college students across the state.

Kendra Scott announced a new partnership with Active Minds, the nation’s leading nonprofit promoting mental health for young adults. The nonprofit will partner with the company to create "Kendra Scott Gems," the brand’s on-campus college representatives program.

The partnership is kicking off with a $100,000 grant to support on-campus programming at select college locations, as well as important policy change initiatives to create an improved culture around mental health. Texas-based universities benefitting from the program include:

Baylor University, Waco‌

‌St. Mary's University, San Antonio

‌SMU, Dallas Texas

‌TCU, Fort Worth

‌Texas A&M, College Station‌

‌Texas State University, San Marcos

‌Texas Tech University, Lubbock

‌Texas Women's University, Denton

The University of Texas at Austin

‌The University of Texas at Dallas

‌The University of Texas at El Paso

‌The University of Texas at San Antonio

‌University of Houston-Downtown

‌University of North Texas, Denton

According to Active Minds, research shows that 76% of young adults turn to a friend first when they are struggling but 61% of students do not feel prepared to help a friend who shares their struggle. Suicide remains the second leading cause of death for young adults, including those on college campuses nationwide.

Even before the pandemic, 39% of students in college experienced a significant mental health issue.

The new program aims to create peer networks and provide resources designed to help young adults be there for a friend or loved one.

"We know that mental health challenges have grown in number and severity for many of us in recent months and years," said founder and CEO Kendra Scott. "Isolation worsens already-existing mental health conditions and causes new ones to emerge. Stigma, coupled with lack of awareness and resources, adds more barriers. That’s why we are investing in this grant with Active Minds to support mental wellness at the college level, and why I am personally committing myself to advocate for policies and funding that can improve - even save - lives imperiled by mental health obstacles."

In addition to this grant, Kendra Scott donated 50% of the proceeds from all in-store and online sales of the Everlyne Suite at the end of January back to Active Minds.

For more information about the Active Minds partnership, click here.