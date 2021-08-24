Kemp ISD Closes Due to Rapidly Spreading COVID-19 Cases

All Kemp ISD campuses will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to rapidly spreading COVID-19 cases within the district.

Kemp ISD is located in Kaufman County, about 45 minutes southeast of Dallas.

The district said the three-day closure will allow crews to thoroughly disinfect all district facilities, including transportation.

Superientendent James Young said as of Monday, 100 students and 30 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, equaling about a 7 or 8% positivity rate within the district.

School officials said in a news release that students will not be required to make up the three instructional days as the district calendar has additional instruction minutes already built-in. Students will not be held responsible for instruction during this closure.

All extra-curricular activities at the Junior High have been canceled during the closure.

Extra-curricular activities at the High School level, including practices, will continue and will be organized by the appropriate head coaches and directors.

Kemp ISD staff, including teachers, will continue to report to work during this closure.

Kemp ISD is not currently requiring masks on campus, but is offering them to anyone who wishes to wear one and is strongly encouraging wearing a mask while indoors.