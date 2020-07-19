Keller Mother Asks for Transparency After Daughter Returns From Camp, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Some parents in Keller are demanding transparency from a local church after some students came home from camp and tested positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, other parents believe the church has done enough to communicate with the public.

Keystone Church said in a statement it notified parents when it learned a camper was exposed to the virus and said it's following state and federal guidelines.

Student Camp 2020 took place July 6-10 at Latham Springs Camp in Aquilla, Texas.

Stephanie Brady's 17-year-old daughter, Paige, has attended camp for the last five years. It's the highlight of the summer and given the pandemic, her daughter was looking forward to a sense of normalcy.

Brady said there was a discussion about whether or not to go but ultimately felt comfortable sending her daughter after multiple correspondences with the church, parent Zoom meetings and reading the handbook outlining what the church planned to do to make sure students and staff were safe.

Campers were not allowed to bring their cell phones, so Brady relied on the church's Instagram and Facebook pages to see what the kids were up to.

“So I start watching the photos come through, no masks, sometimes masks and it just looked really unnerving to see this happen," Brady said. "So I reached out to them again during camp, I texted them both again (people affiliated with the camp), and they’re like, ‘No everything is fine, we’re taking temperatures every day, all is good.'"

She said the camp sent an email to notify parents a student was sent home early on Monday, the day camp started, after learning the student had been exposed to COVID-19 through a relative. Two days later, they found out that camper had also tested positive for the virus.

When Brady's daughter arrived home on July 10, she said she placed her daughter into quarantine and she's been stuck in her room since after testing positive for COVID-19.

"She was at camp for about three-and-a-half days and now we’re about three weeks invested to try to get through this to get her feeling better and test negative after three weeks of quarantine," Brady said.

Her daughter was tested for the coronavirus three days after she arrived home and received the positive test results four days later.

“I guess because she’s young and she’s an athlete, she has done pretty well up until yesterday and she started with no appetite and really nauseous, so I think we’re getting into the phase where she’s not feeling great right now," Brady said.

She is still concerned after she learned her daughter's best friend, who attended the camp, ended up in the emergency room after having trouble breathing.

“Yes I will take some responsibility, every day I think, 'I really wish I would have put my foot down, I really wish I would have not sent her,'" Brady said. "But I really had faith that the church would do the right thing.”

She doesn't believe social distancing was enforced.

“You would have hoped that everybody would have at least kept masks on, but in so many of the pictures, there were no masks. They considered their small groups 40, which was how many in her cabin," Brady said.

Keystone Church released the followings statement Sunday.



"Keystone Church takes seriously the physical, spiritual and emotional health of our community and those that call Keystone Church their home. Keystone Church, along with other churches and local nonprofit camp organizations, held summer camp. If any camper was possibly exposed, the parents or guardians of the exposed camper were immediately notified under the guidelines of The Texas State Health Department and the CDC. Keystone Church has always and will continue to pray for, invest in and serve our community."

Brady said she believed the church mishandled the situation and wished they would have notified the community. She said she found out about it through a friend who saw another parent post about it on Facebook.

“To me, it’s the onus of the church to go out and say, 'Hey, we had this camp, we want to let you know that we’ve had quite a few students who have tested positive and we want to let everybody know and want the community to be aware of it." To me, that’s the responsibility that they should have taken," Brady said.

A spokesperson for Tarrant County Public Health said the Texas Department of State Health Services was aware of the positive cases from the recent youth summer camp. The county said the state was working to get names and contact information to reach out to people who may be ill. Tarrant County Public Health said it was also contacting church officials in Keller.