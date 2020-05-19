coronavirus

Keller ISD Graduation Moved to Globe Life Field in June

Graduations for Keller ISD schools will be held from June 26 to June 29 in Arlington

By Hannah Jones

NBC 5 News

Keller ISD graduation has been moved to Globe Life Field in June.

Graduation was initially scheduled for May 23, but was changed to July 25 at Dickie's Arena.

Now, graduations for Keller ISD schools will be held from June 26 to June 29 in Arlington.

The specific dates each high school will graduate has not been determined. According to Keller ISD, these dates will be announced soon.

An alternative photo opportunity will be provided in May for students or families who are unable to attend the ceremony at Globe Life Field or are not comfortable participating in an event with that many people.

