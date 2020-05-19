Keller ISD Drive-Thru Meal Pick-Up to Continue Through June

Keller ISD’s drive-thru meal pick-up service will continue after the school year ends and through the month of June.

According to Keller ISD, Sodexo will continue to distribute meals from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday.

Starting on Wednesday, May 27, distribution will only take place at the following campuses:

Basswood Elementary School (3100 Clay Mountain Trail, Fort Worth, 76137)

Caprock Elementary School (12301 Grey Twig Drive, Fort Worth, 76244)

Friendship Elementary School (5400 Shiver Road, Fort Worth, 76244)

Heritage Elementary School (4001 Thompson Road, Fort Worth, 76244)

Keller-Harvel Elementary School (635 Norma Lane, Keller, 76248)

Whitley Road Elementary School (7600 Whitley Road, Watauga, 76148)

Meals for Monday's and Tuesday's will be distributed on Monday's, and meals for Wednesday's through Friday's will be picked up on Wednesday's.

Keller ISD said that meal pick-up will not occur on May 25 due to the Memorial Day holiday, but extra meals will be provided on May 20.

Keller ISD asked that parents remain in their cars as they pick up meals.

Meal service is available for children in Keller ISD, and it is not restricted to students on free or reduced lunch plans, Keller ISD said.

According to Keller ISD, parents can pick up meals without children present, but they must be prepared to show their student’s ID badge or provide their child’s Student ID Number.