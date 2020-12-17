Just Diagnosed With COVID? These Clinical Trials Might Be For You

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the nation's top researchers have been working non-stop to find medications and therapies that would give patients their best shot at beating COVID-19.

So far, they have found certain treatments, like remdesivir and monoclonal antibodies, may make a big difference for patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

Now, they're trying those therapies on people before they get too sick and have to go to the hospital.

The key though is getting a COVID-19 test at the first signs of symptoms.

"Don't wait because the longer you wait from when your symptoms start, it's less likely any of these outpatient therapies will be effective," said Professor of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern, Dr. Mamta Jain.

Dr. Jain says trials are currently recruiting people who've been recently diagnosed and may not have any underlying health conditions or would be considered as someone who has a mild or moderate illness.

Even though they're outpatient trials, they may require an infusion, which means a few hours at the hospital and then you're free to go home.

Some trials may still incorporate a placebo. Even so, Jain says your help is still valuable.

"Without having those volunteers that are willing to try something experimental, we won't be able to find those new treatments that will hopefully keep people from going into the hospital," she said.

Some of these treatments already have emergency use approval for people who are considered high risk.

For everyone else, the only way to get access to experimental therapies is through a trial.

Search clinicaltrials.gov for trials happening near you and criteria needed to become a participant.