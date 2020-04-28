Dallas

Judge Issues Temporary Restraining Order Forcing Dallas Salon Owner to Close

Shelley Luther said desperation pushed her into her decision to open Salon A La Mode on Friday despite receiving a cease and desist order from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' office.
A Dallas salon owner who defied county and state orders by reopening her business early has been ordered by a county judge to again close her doors.

Shelley Luther said desperation pushed her into her decision to open Salon A La Mode last Friday despite receiving a cease and desist order from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' office.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott outlined his Open Texas plan, which allowed many businesses to reopen to customers on Friday, however salons were not among them.

Salons, bars, tattoo and massage parlors, the governor said, would be part of the next phase of businesses allowed to reopen -- that phase was expected to begin in mid May.

On Tuesday, a Dallas county judge granted a temporary restraining order to the city that forbids Luther from opening her shop. Luther has also been cited by the city for violating the order.

In an interview with NBC 5 on Saturday, Luther said they had “good business yesterday and my stylists left with money, which they haven’t seen in a long time."

