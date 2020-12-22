JPS Hospital in Fort Worth to Receive Moderna Vaccine Tuesday

The Moderna vaccine has cleared and is on its way to thousands of locations across the United States, just days after getting the green light from the FDA.

John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth announced that it expects to receive a shipment of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday.

In a tweet, the hospital said three more Moderna shipments are expected there later this week. By the end of the week, JPS officials say they hope to have offered a vaccine to every JPS team member.

The hospital also clarified that vaccination is free and voluntary for JPS staff.

The CDC says people over the age of 75, and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store employees should be next in line. However, the state of Texas is deviating from the CDC on its next phase for COVID-19 rollout.

Texas says it will concentrate on people 65 years and older, and those with certain chronic medical conditions in what’s known as Phase 1-B. You can see the list of COVID-19 vaccine priorities by clicking here.

Other providers across the state are standing by as Texas awaits a total of some 620,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

One of those providers includes the Flower Mound Fire Department, which says logistics are already in place and ready to be put into motion.

"Our plan, once we have them in hand is to quickly turn around and within 24 hours begin providing vaccinations to our own personnel as well as assisting a lot of the other fire departments here in Denton County, focusing really on the firefighters paramedics in the field and transporting them," said Brandon Barth, an emergency management officer for FMFD.

