Johnson County Residents Who Qualify for COVID-19 Vaccine May Register in Tarrant County

Johnson County residents who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine may register to get the shot in Tarrant County, officials said Friday.

In a letter to residents, Johnson County Judge Roger Harmon said he had spoken with Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley who offered to allow residents who qualify under distribution phase 1A and 1B to register in Tarrant County.

Harmon asked that people who do not qualify under those phases be patient.

Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Moore told NBC Nightly News on Friday that he knocked on pharmacy doors looking for doses for his county's residents.

A Jan. 4 post to the office of emergency management's Facebook page signed by "Jamie" expressed frustration at the rollout process and noted that Johnson County does not have a health department and the county's government did not qualify to be a provider -- a requirement to receive vaccine allotments.

In the letter, Judge Harmon said that the vaccine may coming to Johnson County soon.

"We are aware of 34 providers across the county, primarily pharmacies and primary care physician officers, who will be eligible to receive vaccine shipments once the vaccine is more available in the coming weeks and months," Harmon said.

Johnson County residents interested in registering to get the vaccine in Tarrant County may visit the county's website to sign up.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information.