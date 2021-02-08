Johnson County Awaits Largest Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine to Date

Johnson County is eagerly awaiting a shipment of 2,500 COVID-19 vaccines scheduled to arrive this week.

It will be the largest shipment of vaccines the county has received.

"It will double the amount we've had to date," Johnson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Moore said.

The 2,500 vaccines will be split between the cities of Cleburne and Burleson and HEB pharmacies in the county, according to a vaccine distribution list released by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Cleburne and Burleson will each get 1,000 doses, while the HEB in Burleson will receive 300 and the one in Cleburne will get 200.

Moore said while the county waits on the vaccines it's been preparing to open a regional hub at the Cleburne Conference Center.

Operated by the Cleburne Fire Department, vaccines will be available to first responders, those 65 and older or those with at least one chronic health condition.

Moore said the county and city of Cleburne will soon announce information on how people can register for a vaccine.

While a hub will be open soon, Moore cautioned supply would still be limited and he urged residents to get on as many waitlists as possible.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

"We are encouraging people to get registered on as many hub sites as you can, and then when your number comes up, take the first available," he said.

The city of Burleson has been pulling names off the Tarrant County waitlist when they receive doses of the vaccine.

HEB grocery stores operate their own appointment system.