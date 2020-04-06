‘It Looks Unlikely’ Dallas ISD Will Return to School This School Year, Superintendent Says

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa says students may not return to schools this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that a final determination on if and when classes will resume has not yet been made.

To be clear, Hinojosa has not canceled school for the remainder of the year, but said "it looks unlikely" they will resume this school year during a news conference Monday morning.

"We have not hit the peak yet and, of course, we're further behind than some of these other states. So, to me, the likelihood that we'll have regular school this school year is very doubtful. It's very doubtful," Hinojosa said Monday. "That's why we're making contingency plans. We've already canceled just about everything in April, that we know of, and then [for] May, we're going to be making those decisions in the next couple of weeks. It looks very unlikely that we'll come back to school this school year."

Hinojosa added that there are 11 other states that have already canceled school for the remainder of the year.

Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa talks about the district’s plan to keep students learning and the district on track amid the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020.

The district has not said when they'll make the determination on the rest of the school year.

Hinojosa said the district is working on several contingency plans for families in need and to figure out student eligibility going into the 2020-2021 school year.

