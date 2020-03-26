Irving Nurses Supporting Each Other in a ‘Sweet’ Way

Health care workers are really lifting each other up throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The team at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving is showing their support in a really "sweet" way.

The nurses in the Women's Services unit raised money to create this a "sugar" crash cart. See the play on words there?

CHECK THIS OUT! Health care workers with @bswhealth in Irving are lifting each other up in really “sweet” ways. The Women’s Service unit made a Sugar Crash Cart, packer Full of snacks and other goodies to help those who are working on the frontlines for #COVID19! ❤️ @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/5k2Kg0VCYF — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) March 26, 2020

They crafted a stand and packed it full of snacks and other goodies to help those who are working on the frontlines in the ER, ICU, Critical Care Unit, laboratory, surgery units and even the housekeepers working to keep the hospital clean.

There’s a poem there that reads in part, “we know the stress of doing what you do – and words cannot express how much we appreciate all of you.”

Multiple nurses for every shift are keeping the cart stocked with the energy they all need to keep fighting the pandemic and they plan to keep this cart going for as long as they can.

One of the nurses told NBC 5, "We are all in this together."