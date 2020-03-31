Irving ISD Students Move Closer to Complete Distance Learning

Tuesday, March 31, Irving ISD students are scheduled to receive electronic devices, hot spots and learning resources to continue distance learning.

Approximately 500 students requested devices and have been assigned staggered pick up times at schools across the district to keep families and teachers safe.

While, distance learning officially started in the district last week, the pick up was postponed until now.

According to the district, most of the pick up will be complete by noon with the high schools starting on March 31 and continuing through the remainder of the week.