coronavirus

Irving ISD Expands to Two Daily Meals for Students Affected by Closures

Irving ISD will expand its food service program to include both breakfast and lunch to students affected by school closures due to coronavirus concerns.

By Larry Collins

NBC Connecticut

An example of a school meal at Bethlehem Elementary.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Irving ISD will expand its food service program Wednesday to include both breakfast and lunch to students affected by school closures due to coronavirus concerns.

Pick up times are from 10 a.m until 1 p.m. and breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time.

Any child 18 and under is eligible for the service.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 16 mins ago

School Districts Work to Get Technology to Students for Online Classes

coronavirus 21 mins ago

Governor Grants Suspension of Certain Regulatory Requirements to Fight Coronavirus

“A student must be present in the car, but they do NOT need to bring their student ID,” Erika Pedroza with Irving ISD explained.

Meal Pick-up Locations

Houston Middle School | 3033 West Country Club Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Crockett Middle School | 2431 Hancock Street, Irving, TX 75061   

Bowie Middle School | 600 East Sixth Street, Irving, TX 75060

Lamar Middle School | 219 Crandall Road, Irving, TX 75060

Lee Elementary School | 1600 Carlisle Street, Irving, TX 75062

Keyes Elementary School | 1501 North Britain Road, Irving, TX 75061

This article tagged under:

coronavirusIrving
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us