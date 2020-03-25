Irving ISD Expands to Two Daily Meals for Students Affected by Closures

Irving ISD will expand its food service program Wednesday to include both breakfast and lunch to students affected by school closures due to coronavirus concerns.

Pick up times are from 10 a.m until 1 p.m. and breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time.

Any child 18 and under is eligible for the service.

“A student must be present in the car, but they do NOT need to bring their student ID,” Erika Pedroza with Irving ISD explained.

Meal Pick-up Locations

Houston Middle School | 3033 West Country Club Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Crockett Middle School | 2431 Hancock Street, Irving, TX 75061

Bowie Middle School | 600 East Sixth Street, Irving, TX 75060

Lamar Middle School | 219 Crandall Road, Irving, TX 75060

Lee Elementary School | 1600 Carlisle Street, Irving, TX 75062

Keyes Elementary School | 1501 North Britain Road, Irving, TX 75061