Irving-Based McKesson Plays Vital Role in Vaccine Rollout

Thursday, an independent FDA advisory panel voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

It now goes to the FDA which is expected to grant emergency use authorization within days.

Assuming that happens, a North Texas company will play a vital role in the distribution of Moderna's vaccine, and any COVID-19 vaccines that are refrigerated (2-8°C) or frozen (-20°C).

Box-by-box, employees for Irving-based McKesson have been preparing for months for the FDA’s endorsement of Moderna’s vaccine.

If emergency use is granted, McKesson would ship Moderna's vaccine at the government's direction across the country from distribution centers in Memphis and the Louisville area.

Supply kits will be included in shipments created by more than 1,000 McKesson employees hired for the effort.

Each kit contains everything needed to give out 100 doses. So far, the kits prepared support more than 100 million doses.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd is part in Moderna's clinical trial. He said he felt mild side effects after his second shot in late September.

“That lasted for about eight hours and then after that I felt great,” Boyd said.

Boyd said he could find out as early as Monday if he received Moderna's vaccine or a placebo.

“The other nice part about it is that those who are in the placebo are going to have the opportunity to get the vaccine within 1-2 weeks,” Boyd said.

Pfizer’s ultra-frozen COVID-19 vaccine is not being distributed by McKesson.

