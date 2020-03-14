International Travelers Wait in Hours-Long Line Upon Arrival at DFW Airport

Long wait times greeted international travelers at DFW Airport Saturday night.

Viewers have reached out to NBC 5 to report they’ve waited 3 to 5 hours in line at U.S. Customs inside Terminal D.

Traveler Dorothy Lowe shared photos and videos showing the long lines and crowded spaces inside the customs area.

DFW Airport is telling travelers delays are due to “enhanced screenings of passengers” who have been abroad.

We ask for your patience as our CBP officers and the CDC are following federal guidelines to conduct enhanced screening for passengers, which is causing additional delays. Screening passengers who've been abroad is of utmost importance for the health and safety of all. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) March 15, 2020

NBC 5 reached out to DFW Airport for comment Saturday did not hear back as of 8:30 p.m.

Friday, the Department of Homeland Security announced DFW Airport would be one of 13 airports through which Americans returning from restricted European countries, China and Iran would be required to travel.

According to DHS, passengers will go through standard customs processing, then continue to enhanced entry screening where they will be asked questions regarding their medical history, current condition and given information regarding COVID-19.