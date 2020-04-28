Inmate With COVID-19 Who Gave Birth By C-Section While on Ventilator Dies

A pregnant inmate at Federal Medical Center Carswell who had COVID-19 and gave birth by cesarean section while attached to a ventilator died Tuesday at a Fort Worth hospital.

Andrea Circle Bear, 30, was taken to a Fort Worth hospital March 31 after complaining of fever, dry cough and other symptoms, according to a statement from the Bureau of Prisons.

She later tested positive for coronavirus.

She was placed on a ventilator and doctors performed an emergency C-section for her and her baby’s safety, sources told NBC DFW earlier this month.

Circle Bear arrived at FMC Carswell on March 20 and was serving a 26-month sentence for a drug conviction in South Dakota.

FMC Carswell houses 1,600 women offenders with medical needs.

Circle Bear had a pre-existing medical condition which placed her at greater risk for COVID-19, the BOP said in a statement.

The statement did not mention the baby’s condition.

The BOP also did not name the hospital but NBC DFW reported it was John Peter Smith Hospital.

Marissa Gonzales, a spokeswoman for Texas Child Protective Services, said she could find no record of the baby or the mother.