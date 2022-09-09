Increase in Dallas County COVID Cases Directly Related to School Openings, Parkland Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an increase in positive COVID cases directly relates to schools resuming classes last month.

Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas said the positivity rate in Dallas County has gone up from less than 20% to more than 30% in the last week, and up 30% between mid-April and the end of August, and is encouraging anyone eligible to get a COVID vaccine to get one now that students and teachers are back in classrooms.

"We know the vaccine is effective. We always worry about back-to-school and sickness because our kids are going from playing in groups of three to four over the summer to full-sized classrooms, lunchrooms and bus rides," said Dr. Joseph Chang, MD, chief medical officer at Parkland. "Students are back together again and that means they are swapping germs and being in close quarters. The more people that can get vaccinated, the less likely we will continue seeing a rise in cases."

Parkland said the Texas Department of State Health Services reported fewer than 3% of children in Dallas County under 5 (approximately 1 out of every 50 children) have received a first dose of the COVID vaccine.

New COVID-19 boosters designed to fight the virus' omicron variant, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, are expected to begin shipping soon. The Moderna vaccine is currently available for adults only while the Pfizer vaccine is available for those ages 12 and up.

"Young children who are at home and not in school full time yet will be better protected if their parents or guardians are vaccinated," said Chang. "That's another reason to get those around your children vaccinated. It's an important and effective move to protect our young ones."

Parkland Health offers free COVID-19 testing and free COVID vaccines to the public at Parkland's Community Oriented Primary Care (COPC) health centers located throughout Dallas County by appointment. Individuals are reminded to bring their vaccine card and a form of identification. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Additionally, most pharmacies and pediatricians' offices offer testing and at-home test kits can also be used to test children for COVID.

Should anyone have questions or want to make an appointment, the Parkland COVID-19 helpline is available at 214-590-7000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Saturday. Representatives are available in English and Spanish.

Please do not come to Parkland's Emergency Room or Urgent Care Emergency Center for a testing or vaccine appointment.