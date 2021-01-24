coronavirus

Increase in COVID-19 Deaths Slows Somewhat in Texas

NBC 5 News

There has been a decrease in the number of reported new deaths in Texas due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the state health department.

There were 407 additional deaths reported Saturday following three consecutive days of more than 1,200 new deaths, according the department.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths in Texas has risen during the past two weeks from 260.57 per day to 326.14, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The state ranked ninth in the United States in the number of new cases per capita with 1,012.33 per 100,000 residents, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

The Johns Hopkins information also shows the positivity rate in Texas has declined from 24.89% to 16% and the seven-day rolling average of new cases fell from 23,043.57 per day to 18,771.57.

