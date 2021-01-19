Tarrant County Public Health added a dozen more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday along with nearly 2,000 more cases of the virus as ICU capacity in county hospitals reaches 98%.

The latest 12 victims of the virus in Tarrant County included two men from Arlington in their 60s, two women from Arlington in their 70s, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a woman from Bedford in her 80s, a woman from Crowley in her 60s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Hurst in his 70s, a woman from Richland Hills in her 80s, and a man from Sansom Park in his 40s. One had no underlying conditions, one had unknown underlying conditions and the remaining ten had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 1,474 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Monday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,466. The number of hospitalized patients remains down from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6.

Tarrant County is also reporting Tuesday that hospital occupancy in county hospitals increased to 90% overall and up to 98% in ICUs through Monday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 30% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 24.24% of all patients in TSA-E.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 16,653 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 2,541 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 1,841 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 88 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 171,001 confirmed cases of the virus and 26,446 probable cases for a total of 197,447 cases.

Last week, TCPH reported having administered 19,107 vaccinations to date at its Resource Connection and Northeast Tarrant County vaccination clinics. Updated vaccination numbers are expected weekly.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The county is also reporting another 1,536 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 141,426.

There are currently an estimated 54,117 active cases of the virus and 1,904 deaths from the virus in the county since March 2020, the most of any North Texas county for both categories.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.