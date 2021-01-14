ICUs in Tarrant County are nearing capacity as the county health department reports 10 more deaths and 2,433 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Tarrant County Public Health said there were 1,453 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals through Wednesday and that the 7-day average for COVID-19 patients was at 1,472. The number of hospitalized patients is down slightly from the high of 1,528 patients reached Jan. 6.

Tarrant County is also reporting Thursday that hospital occupancy in county hospitals is up 3% to 91%, and 98% in ICUs through Wednesday. Beds occupied by COVID-19 patients account for 30% of all patients in Tarrant County and for 25.04% of all patients in TSA-E.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 17,781 new and probable cases of the virus or an average of 2,540 per day. Data from the county health department indicated there were 1,943 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 490 more probable cases. To date, the county has reported 160,366 confirmed cases of the virus and 25,147 probable cases for a total of 185,513 cases.

On Thursday, TCPH also reported to have administered 19,107 vaccinations to date at its Resource Connection and Northeast Tarrant County vaccination clinics.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call 972-692-2780. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The latest victims of the virus in Tarrant County included two women from Fort Worth in their 80s, a woman from Arlington in her 80s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Hurst in his 60s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 60s, and a woman from Arlington in her 50s. All but one had underlying health conditions.

The county is also reporting another 1,881 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 132,350. There are currently an estimated 51,376 active cases in the county, the most of any North Texas county.

TCPH now reports 1,787 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2020.

Tarrant County, which has extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August 2020 at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.