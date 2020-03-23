Hunt County Approves ‘Shelter in Place’ Order

Hunt County commissioners Monday approved a resolution for residents to shelter in place, with the exception of essential activities, through April 3.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and makes Hunt County the second North Texas county to take such measures.

There have not been any reported cases of COVID-19 in Hunt County.

The order is similar to the one put into place by Dallas County Sunday. It prohibits public or private gatherings of any number of people, allows restaurants to continue to offer takeout service, prohibits elective medical procedures and allows essential businesses.

Essential businesses include healthcare operations, government functions, critical infrastructure and essential retail, news media and childcare services, while essential activities people may leave home for include purchasing essential items, engaging in outdoor exericise while complying with social distancing requirements, working at an essential business and caring for a family member in another household.

The order states that if residents use a shared outdoor space, they should maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and others.

Non-essential businesses can still have employees work from home, while religious servies are relegated to video or teleconference; restaurants, microbreweries, micro-distilleries or wineries can provide takeout, delivery or drive thru service; and elective medical, surgical and dental procedures are prohibited.

Finally, like Judge Clay Jenkins announced in Dallas County on Saturday, the Hunt County order limits purchases of toilet paper to 12 rolls or one package.

NBC 5 reported Monday a shelter in place order was expected for Collin County on Tuesday.

Read the full Hunt County order below.