How to Help With JPS Health Network Donations

As JPS Health Network works to care for patients during the coronavirus outbreak, support from the community has become essential, especially through supply and financial donations. Here is a lost of ways you can help JPS Health Network during this emergency.

SUPPLY DONATIONS:

According to JPS, supplies like N95 respirator masks, routine-use masks, gloves, sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, and other cleaning supplies are in high demand. Individuals who wish with donate these kinds of supplies or offer healthcare equipment or usable space should contact covidsupplies@jpshealth.org to make arrangements and find out additional information.

FINANCIAL DONATIONS:

Financial donations are being collected through the JPS Foundation's website: https://jpshealthnet.org/foundation/donate. These donations will be used to provide necessary equipment and support JPS team members. Questions about monetary donations can be directed to J.R. Labbe, Senior Vice President of Community Affairs and Development at jlabbe@jpshealth.org or 817-702-1616.

FOOD DONATIONS:

JPS has received food donations from many local businesses. All food donations must be from certified food handlers from places like restaurants, caterers, bakeries, so homemade food cannot be accepted. To deliver food, arrangements must be made with Kim Pinter, manager of Volunteer Services at kpinter@jpshealth.org or 817-702-1685.

Representatives with JPS Health Network said the organization is grateful for the support from the community it serves.