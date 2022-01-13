How to Cope With Worries, Anxiety During Omicron Spike

Mother Erica Segura is facing what so many mothers are facing right now.

She's trying to stay strong for her family and care for them while her husband and 7-year-old son are home sick with COVID-19.

One of the hardest moments came when she had to tell her son he tested positive.

"He started crying and [I tried] to understand why he's crying and how I can help him cope with his fear," Segura said. "He was really open and honest in saying 'I'm scared and that's why I'm crying.'"

For her husband, a COVID-19 diagnosis can mean lost income.

"We're on day 10 or 11 of the year and you already have to use your vacation time for sickness that you did not plan on getting, so it is hard," Segura said, "I understand how a lot of families, even if you're sick, you don't even want to know if you're sick because you can't afford to stay home."

Yet Erica says the tools and therapy her family has received through Momentous Institute have helped them cope with all the 'what ifs'.

The non-profit is owned and operated by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and focuses on mental health alongside education for children and their families.

"I think it's not letting our minds go to that catastrophic thinking," said Dr. Jessica Gomez, a clinical psychologist and executive director of Momentous Institute.

Gomez said she wants to remind everyone we are not in the same place we were in the spring of 2020.

"We have some tools in our toolbox," Gomez said. "We have learned some things along the way. We know that masking works. We know that distancing works, testing, different medical interventions and vaccines."

"What I was hearing was the fear [from parents], 'Oh gosh, we're starting again' and we are not there again," said Gomez. "On top of that reminding our families that everyone has a different situation, so does this mean we're going into lockdown? I think every family has to weigh out pros and cons of risk that they can take given their health and availability of resources."

Gomez said prioritize getting outside with your family, limit the amount of information you consume and remind yourself that everyone is being affected in some way.

"If I could give a message to the community it would be to support each other, talk about this, we're going to get through this," said Gomez. "I know this to be true and to look out for the good that is happening in our community."

Momentous Institute believes everyone should have access to mental health services and does not deny services for inability to pay.

To learn more or make an appointment call 214-916-4000.



