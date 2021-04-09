How Churches Are Doing A Year Into the Pandemic

Pastor Roy Elton Brackins was used to seeing a full church on Sundays before the pandemic.

This last year that all changed when his sanctuary was empty because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"It was somewhat discouraging I must be honest because we did not know what was going to happen or how the people would respond," Senior Pastor of Grace Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church Roy Elton Brackins said.

Brackins started holding parking lot service on Easter of last year. The church moved service online going virtual.

Now they are starting to allow a limited number of worshippers to return in person.

"So, we are still running about a 25% maximum occupancy for those who have received the vaccine," Brackins said.

Brackins added his church has actually thrived being able to help many in need through food giveaways and a fund to help other smaller churches in need.

"None of the ministries have been weakened or diluted,” Brackins said. “As a matter of fact, ministries have been increased."

Smaller congregations like New Victorious Baptist Church have had a harder time.

"It has been challenging to say the least," Senior Pastor of New Victorious Baptist Church Reverand Donald Ellison said.

But he is thankful they've survived those challenges.

"He's kept us alive for 27 years and I don't think he brought us here to leave us," Ellison said.

These pastors all agree they've come this far by faith and will keep leaning on that faith for a brighter future.

"We are grateful for what the lord has brought us through and taken us through and where we believe he will take us to,” Reverand David Ellison said.

"I believe that God's church is going to be stronger," Brackins said. "God has been faithful. God's people have remained committed and all I can say is to God be the glory."