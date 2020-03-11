coronavirus

Watch Live: Houston Rodeo Canceled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been canceled as concerns grow over the coronavirus, reports say.

KPRC in Houston reported the decision was made Wednesday morning after meetings at the city council and NRG Stadium, where the event is held each year.

The announcement is expected to be made during a noon news conference.

There are more than two dozen cases of COVID-19 across the state. KPRC reports 14 of those cases are in the Houston area.

