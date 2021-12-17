Houston Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Friday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Turner said he felt ill overnight but thought allergies or a sinus infection were the cause. As a precaution, though, he had himself tested Friday morning before beginning his daily schedule, then canceled his schedule for the day and through the weekend. He said his positive test results came back Friday afternoon.

Turner said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would spend the next several days isolated and resting.

Turner was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a vaccine booster, according to his spokeswoman.

City employees in frequent contact with the mayor, such as his security detail, executive office staff, and a handful of others, are tested with Turner every two weeks, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Turner was to tour environmentally blighted neighborhoods Friday with EPA Administrator Michael Regan.