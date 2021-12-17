Sylvester Turner

Houston Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mayor says he felt ill overnight and has mild symptoms of the disease

Getty Images

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Friday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Turner said he felt ill overnight but thought allergies or a sinus infection were the cause. As a precaution, though, he had himself tested Friday morning before beginning his daily schedule, then canceled his schedule for the day and through the weekend. He said his positive test results came back Friday afternoon.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Turner said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would spend the next several days isolated and resting.

Turner was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a vaccine booster, according to his spokeswoman.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

COVID-19 3 hours ago

Latest on COVID-19 as Schools Go on Break and Families Travel

UTA 22 hours ago

UTA Nursing Students ‘Highly Recruited' Ahead of Fall Graduation

City employees in frequent contact with the mayor, such as his security detail, executive office staff, and a handful of others, are tested with Turner every two weeks, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Turner was to tour environmentally blighted neighborhoods Friday with EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Sylvester TurnerCOVID-19HoustonHouston Mayor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us