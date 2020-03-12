House to Vote on Virus Aid Bill as Congress Shuts US Capitol to Public

House Democrats have unveiled an ambitious measure to provide free testing for the coronavirus, paid sick leave and strengthened unemployment insurance as a response to the worsening outbreak's economic impact on people across the United States.

The House legislation related to the virus is slated for a vote in the Democratic-controlled House on Thursday.

It comes as the House and Senate sergeants at arms announced Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus. They said in a statement the closure will begin at 5 p.m. ET Thursday, however, lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors will be allowed into the buildings.

Vice President Mike Pence said major health insurance companies have joined Medicaid and Medicare in agreeing to waive co-pays and cover the cost of treatment related to COVID-19.

The statement says officials are acting “out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public.”

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Pelosi told House Democrats Wednesday they would keep working this week despite concerns about the risk of infection at the Capitol.

"We are the captains of the ship,” Pelosi said during a closed-door meeting, according to a person in the room unauthorized to discuss the private caucus and granted anonymity. “We are the last to leave.”

Here's what's included in the House Democrats' legislation:

FREE CORONAVIRUS TESTING

It requires private health insurance plans to provide free coronavirus testing and waives cost-sharing rules for testing provided to people covered by Medicare, Medicaid and federal retirement programs. It boosts federal matching funds to state Medicaid programs by 8%.

PAID SICK LEAVE

It establishes an unprecedented — but temporary — federal sick leave benefit paid through the Social Security program. Workers with the coronavirus or caring for family members with it would receive two-thirds of their wages for up to three months. The benefit would expire in January 2021.

It also creates a federally mandated sick leave benefit for private businesses that would require all employers to allow their workers to accrue seven days of paid sick leave, with an additional 14 days available immediately in the event of public health emergencies such as the current coronavirus crisis.

FOOD AID

It provides $1.3 billion in emergency food aid for low-income pregnant women and their young children, senior citizens and food banks. It allows states to provide food stamps to make up for lost school lunch benefits if their children are kept home from school and directs $100 million of the funds to U.S. territories.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Workers laid off because of the coronavirus outbreak are already eligible for unemployment benefits, but the legislation provides $1 billion for additional caseloads and administrative costs to encourage temporarily furloughed workers to obtain unemployment benefits.