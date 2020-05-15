Hotter’N Hell Hundred Modifies 2020 Activities, Offers Virtual Event Due to COVID-19

Hotter’N Hell Hundred has decided to modify its 2020 HHH weekend activities in Wichita Falls because of the dangers COVID-19 poses to the safety and health of riders, runners, volunteers, and the community.

HHH announced Thursday that it will offer a virtual event from August 27 to 30 where participants can can safely ride or run their events in their own hometowns.

According to HHH, this decision was made in accordance with local government and public health guidance.

HHH said it will mail each virtual cyclist and runner an official 2020 HHH ride t-shirt and finisher’s medal to celebrate their participants’ accomplishments.

Each of the 1,700 riders and runners who have registered for the 2020 HHH will have the option to either shift their registration to a 2020 virtual event, defer their registration to the 2021 HHH weekend, or donate their 2020 registration fees to the United Regional Foundation/Children’s Miracle Network.

According to HHH, participants who have already registered will receive an email giving them the opportunity to select their option.

Cyclists and runners who have not yet registered for the 2020 HHH can sign up for the virtual event at www.hh100.org/sign-up starting at noon on Friday.

HHH is encouraging all participants are encouraged to submit pictures of themselves - after they’ve completed their events - to the hh100.org website or the HHH Facebook social media pages.